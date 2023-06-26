(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s economy is showing evidence of waning momentum, particularly in industry, according to the country’s main business association.

“Signs of weakening continue to mount, particularly in manufacturing and construction, despite a 0.6% quarterly increase in gross domestic product in the first three months of the year,” Confindustria said in its latest report published Monday.

Just last month Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti was optimistic on prospects for the economy, saying the country’s output may still be able to rise as much as 1.4% this year. Italy’s national statistics institute also remained upbeat, with a forecast of 1.2% growth.

But while the services sector remains strong and employment is up, rising interest rates “are hindering consumption and investments, and weakness in markets outside the country is slowing Italian exports,” Confindustria said.

Industrial production fell 1.9% on the month in April, and business and manufacturing confidence both declined in May.

Weaker growth prospects would make it harder for Italy to reduce its debt. The country’s borrowings remain above 140% of output and are likely to stay little changed in the coming year, according to European Commission forecasts.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.