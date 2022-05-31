(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s economy avoided a contraction at the start of the year as investments and exports rose.

Gross domestic product grew 0.1% from the previous quarter, Italy’s national statistics bureau Istat said in a statement. That compares with an initial reading for a 0.2% contraction published a month ago.

The data are good news for Prime Minister Mario Draghi who has been protecting the economy from the worst of the crisis through fiscal spending. That includes measures to insulate families and consumers from energy and fuel price hikes. Still, figures due later on Tuesday are set to show inflation in Italy resumed its advance in May, nearing an all-time high.

