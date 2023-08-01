Italy’s Economy Was Still Blighted by Factory Weakness in July

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s manufacturing activity probably continued to shrink at the start of the third quarter after dragging the economy into a contraction.

An index based on a survey of purchasing managers across industry by S&P Global was at 44.5 in July — up slightly from June but still well below the 50 level signifying expansion for a fourth month.

“As the third quarter kicks off, Italian industry remains mired in its now roughly one-year-old recession,” Tariq Kamal Chaudhry, an economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said in the report. “The manufacturing sector is experiencing a massive slump in demand.”

The report underscores how industrial weakness is continuing to weigh on the euro zone’s third-biggest economy at a time when the European Central Bank is warning of deterioration in the region’s growth prospects as it tightens monetary policy.

Reacting to the unexpected drop in gross domestic product during the second quarter, Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on Monday attributed it mainly to manufacturing.

He insisted that services kept growing — albeit “more moderately” — and that the contraction won’t alter the government’s forecast for this year. A PMI report on Thursday will signal how that part of the economy fared in July.

As with Germany, the motor of the euro region, Italy’s factories are suffering from a China-led drop in global demand, while their borrowing costs are also rising as the ECB acts to tame inflation.

While unemployment fell in June and was unexpectedly low at 7.4%, according to data released on Tuesday, Chaudhry suggested that the factory PMI report shows ominous portents there, even if skill shortages will limit any damage.

“The previously highly resilient labor market is showing signs of exhaustion,” he said. “Manufacturers continue to hire, but employment growth has lost momentum and companies can be expected to cut their workforce over the next few months.”

--With assistance from Mark Evans, Joel Rinneby and Giovanni Salzano.

