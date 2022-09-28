(Bloomberg) -- Enel SpA struck a deal with Algeria’s state energy firm under which the Italian utility will pay more for natural gas, following a surge in global prices this year.

Fatiha Neffah, the vice president of marketing of Algeria’s Sonatrach, signed the agreement with Enel’s head of global energy and commodity management Claudio Machetti in Algiers on Wednesday.

European nations are rushing to secure more natural gas after Russia cut flows in retaliation against sanctions related to its invasion of Ukraine. Spot prices for the fuel have fallen since August from record-highs, but they’re still far above historical levels, hammering business across Europe and driving inflation higher.

Algeria was Europe’s biggest gas supplier in 2021 after Russia and Norway. Sonatrach’s Chief Executive Officer Toufik Hakkar said in a recent interview that the company would increase flows to Italy this year by 20% to around 25 billion cubic meters.

The North African country sends gas to Italy through the Trans-Med pipeline and also in liquefied form. Algeria also has two pipeline links with Spain.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.