(Bloomberg) -- Italian utility giant Enel SpA plans to build one of the largest US solar factories, joining several clean technology manufacturers that announced new plants following passage of the country’s landmark climate law.

The planned plant will make solar modules and cells, Enel North America said Thursday in a statement. It’s expected to have a minimum annual production capacity of 3 gigawatts. Enel is evaluating potential US sites and expects to begin construction in mid-2023.

The US is on the verge of a cleantech manufacturing boom after years of relying on Chinese firms for much of its supplies, including photovoltaic panels. The reason: the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which includes generous incentives to support new solar, battery and electric-vehicle factories. Many manufacturers are eager to make supplies closer to customers, in part to limit some of the constraints that have snarled shipments since the start of the pandemic.

Enel’s announcement comes a day after First Solar Inc., the biggest US panel manufacturer, said it plans to build a $1.1 billion factory in Alabama that is expected to be operational by 2025. The project continues a trend of states in the US South and Midwest winning new solar, battery and EV investments, signaling a shift in the politics of clean energy.

Outside Italy, Enel may be best known as one of the world’s biggest clean-power developers. Most solar developers source their panels from companies that specialize in panel making, but Enel is not new to manufacturing. The US plant would be Enel’s second facility globally, after a site in Sicily.

