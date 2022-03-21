Italy’s Enel Prepares to Exit Russia Within Months, CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Enel SpA, Italy’s largest utility, will exit from its Russia operations in a matter of months, Chief Executive Officer Francesco Starace said on Monday.

“We are on the process of selling thermal generation, this is a process we had time ago,” Starace said in a Bloomberg TV interview with Francine Lacqua. “With regret, I think we have to fold.”

Established in 2004, Enel Russia PJSC contributes just over 1% of the company’s overall gross operating profit, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. On Friday, Starace said that Enel would reduce its exposure to Russia but wasn’t planning a full exit.

Read More: Enel Plans to Reduce Exposure to Russian Operations

The world’s biggest energy companies, including BP Plc, Shell Plc and Italy’s Eni SpA, have announced plans to exit their investments in Russia as the war rages on.

