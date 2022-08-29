(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici SpA suffered a malware attack on Sunday night and Monday morning, according to a statement.

GSE’s IT systems and websites were shut down to protect the data, the statement said. The agency’s role as a gas buyer of last resort for Italy’s electricity network hasn’t been hampered.

Italian police and cybersecurity authorities are still assessing the extent of the attack and what kind of data have been compromised, a spokeswoman for GSE said.

Among other functions, GSE is one of the government agencies in charge of the running of Italy’s electricity market.

