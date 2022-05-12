Italy’s Eni Set to Make Gazprom Payment Due by the End of May

(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s energy giant Eni SpA is set to pay Gazprom PJSC for gas supplies in May even if the initial euro payment is converted to rubles, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move comes after Gazprom tried to reassure European buyers including Eni that the payment wouldn’t violate EU sanctions since Russia’s central bank wouldn’t be directly involved, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

Eni hasn’t set up a ruble account yet, the people said, but is doing the legal work in preparation of setting one up if needed.

An Eni spokesperson declined to comment.

Ruble Demand

European companies have been scrambling for weeks to figure out how they can meet Russia’s demand for ruble payments -- and keep the crucial gas flowing -- without breaking the sanctions designed to punish Moscow for the war against Ukraine.

A Russian decree in March called for companies to open two accounts -- one in euros and one in rubles -- a move the EU rejected as a breach of sanctions. The EU is expected to provide in coming days a new assessment to clarify its initial guidelines, as both companies and governments have been calling for further direction on how to complete the transactions.

Poland and Bulgaria had their gas cut off after they refused to entertain President Vladimir Putin’s new terms. Other buyers have been seeking workarounds, with companies including Austria’s OMV AG signaling that a fix can be found.

Germany, which like Italy is one of the European Union’s top gas buyers from Russia, shares a similar position. Uniper SE is confident its next payment for Russian natural gas will comply with Kremlin demands without violating sanctions, and the company will pay in euros when its next bill comes due at the end of the month.

Sanctions Breach

The Italian government has been seeking further clarity on how payments should be made.

“There is no official pronouncement of what it means to breach sanctions,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi told reporters in Washington on Wednesday. “Nobody has ever said anything about whether ruble payments breach sanctions.”

Claudio Descalzi, the chief executive officer of state-controlled Eni, has been directly involved in the government’s efforts to cut the energy dependence from Russia, helping to secure energy deals in several countries including Algeria and Angola.

Separately, European Commission Spokesman Tim McPhie said during a Thursday press conference that the EU’s position on payments to Gazprom involving the Russian central bank “absolutely stands.”

