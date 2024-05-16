(Bloomberg) -- Italian renewables group ERG SpA is planning to expand its footprint in the US through selective partnerships, aiming to make the most of generous incentives offered by the country.

ERG will allocate around half of its planned investments — totaling €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) — to the US by 2026.

“Our goal is to make it the third-most important country after Italy and France,” Chief Executive Officer Paolo Merli told Bloomberg in an interview. “We aim for the US to account for 15% of our asset portfolio over the next three years.”

In a strategy plan unveiled Wednesday, ERG set a goal to reach 500 megawatts to 700 megawatts of installed capacity in the US, almost double the current level. The company’s portfolio includes 645 megawatts in France and 1.5 gigawatts in Italy.

ERG is pushing further into the US market after entering last December, when it paid $270 million to Apex Clean Energy Holdings LLC for a 75% stake in wind and solar assets in Iowa and Illinois.

“For us the ideal model to increase our presence in the US is to grow our partnership with Apex or to identify similar models to grow with,” Merli said. “At this stage we don’t plan outright acquisitions.”

Wind Potential

Merli said North America is attractive due to its large potential for wind capacity, especially in the Midwest, and offers a more stable regulatory framework for renewable energy operators compared with uncertain energy transition policies in Europe.

The Genoa-based firm also gave a more conservative view on its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in 2026, compared with an earlier outlook. That’s due to a “challenging” market, affected by a changing regulatory framework and volatile electricity prices. But ERG also plans to boost its shareholder distribution target to €1.3 per share, from around €1 per share.

ERG’s new Ebitda guidance, between €600 million and €650 million and lower than previously forecast, “may strain its ability to maintain its covenants,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Alessio Mastrandrea wrote in a note. “But the cost of debt remains competitive, and a €1.30 a-share dividend appears achievable if market conditions allow.”

Mediobanca analyst Enrico Bartoli said in a note on Friday that “the plan has resulted in a reduction of the expected growth profile of the company.” Potential growth upside could come from improving business and regulatory conditions but visibility on this scenario is “too limited” at the moment.

ERG, controlled by Italy’s Garrone and Mondini families and Australia’s IFM Investors, has progressively exited the oil, thermoelectric and the hydroelectric sectors to focus on wind and solar power.

(Updates with Mediobanca note in next-to-last paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.