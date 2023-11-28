(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission has approved Italy’s fourth payout from the EU’s Recovery Fund, bringing its proceeds so far to more than half of the total €194 billion ($213 billion) allotted.

The latest installment worth €16.5 billion is expected to be delivered by the end of the year, the government said on Tuesday. That will bring the overall amount received in both grants and loans to €102 billion.

“This is a key sign of the important work being done along with the Commission,” EU Affairs Minister Raffaele Fitto said during a press conference in Rome.

Premier Giorgia Meloni needs the funds to help boost the country’s anemic economy. EU Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said earlier this month that investments linked to the fund will add 0.5 percentage point to Italy’s growth every year.

That will buoy an economy whose expansion is seen at a paltry 0.7% this year, according to the latest central bank forecasts. With debt stuck at a whopping 140% of output, Meloni is counting on a recovery to finance promises to voters including tax cuts and aid to lower-income families, while attempting to bring down the deficit in line with EU rules.

The payout was unlocked after Italy revised parts of the plan in agreement with the Commission. Funds were rearranged and directed at strategic projects including green transition, social cohesion, water infrastructure and energy efficiency. Some projects had to be reduced in size.

That includes plans for new schools and childcare facilities which were supposed to welcome around 260,000 children and will instead only be able to cater to about 150,000.

