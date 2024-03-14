(Bloomberg) -- Italian bonds are on an explosive rally that few saw coming, with investors rushing to lock in some of the highest sovereign yields in the euro area while they can.

The yield on 10-year Italian bonds is now trading less than 120 basis points above German peers, Europe’s safest asset and a benchmark for borrowing costs across the region. That’s a level last seen before the European Central Bank started raising interest rates a little over 19 months ago, and flies in the face of the market consensus.

Italian bonds have long been considered the region’s most vulnerable to tighter policy given the government’s outsized debt load. Not long ago, strategists were calling for the spread to blow out to 200 basis or more. The ECB even had to come up with a dedicated backstop in mid 2022, to make sure the selloff didn’t spiral out of control.

But as the market looks well beyond the fallout of tighter monetary policy in Europe, and is betting on interest-rate cuts as early as June, the bearish narrative is quickly unraveling.

The move is “possibly the single greatest surprise during these past 18 months,” said Erik Nielsen, group chief economics advisor to UniCredit SpA. He says faster growth in Italy than in Germany, as well as improving fiscal and debt management in Rome are compounding the gains.

Since the end of February alone, the spread has narrowed around 25 basis points, set for a sixth month of declines — the longest streak in four years. The yield on 10-year Italian securities was trading at 3.58% on Thursday, with the gap over German peers at 118 basis points.

Vanguard Piles Into Europe Periphery Debt as Rate Cuts Near

Citigroup Inc. strategists see the spread between Italian and German yields narrowing further, targeting a move to 100 to 110 basis points. That’s considerably lower than the 190 basis point first-quarter forecast they had late last year.

Abundant demand for Italian debt from the country’s own citizens is adding to the favorable tailwinds. Earlier this month, the government received a record €18.32 billion ($20 billion) of demand for its third issuance of Valore bonds that are specifically targeted at retail buyers.

“Italy has been a clear outperformer, at least relative to expectations, including my own,” said Greg Peters, co-chief investment officer at PGIM Fixed Income.

