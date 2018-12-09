(Bloomberg) -- Ferrero SpA, the maker of Nutella spread, is in talks with Campbell Soup Co. about buying Arnott’s Biscuits, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, without saying where it got the information.

The value of the deal could be about $1.4 billion, according to Sole, which said Ferrero is being advised by Rothschild.

