(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Finance Ministry is offering to buy all of Telecom Italia SpA’s submarine cable unit Sparkle, an asset deemed to be of strategic value to the state.

No financial figures were disclosed in the statement issued late Wednesday by the ministry.

Sparkle operates sub-sea cables that link with countries including Israel and the US. The unit owns and manages a network of over 600,000 kilometers (373,000 miles) of both terrestrial and sub-sea fiber in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas, and owns sub-sea cables connecting Europe with Southeast Asia.

Bloomberg News reported in December that Italy was weighing moves to control Telecom Italia’s Sparkle.

Sub-sea cables are among the main fiber infrastructure that allows worldwide data flow, potentially including sensitive information, across continents.

Last year Telecom Italia agreed to sell its landline network to KKR & Co., a blockbuster €22 billion ($23.8 billion) deal backed by Italy’s government. The transaction, which Telecom Italia expects to close this summer, should allow the company to reduce its debt pile.

In a separate statement, Telecom Italia said the government offer for Sparkle includes an option that would allow the phone carrier to keep a minority stake in the unit for a certain period of time. The finance ministry bid expires in 15 days. Telecom Italia’s board plans to evaluate it on Feb. 7.

(Updates with Telecom Italia statement in last paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.