(Bloomberg) -- European governments often take a summer break from issuing debt while market participants take time off. But not this time, at least in Italy.

This year’s Ferragosto holiday, when much of the nation shuts down, will be interrupted by the first sale of bonds in the middle of the month since 2010, as the Treasury seeks funds to fight the economic crunch induced by the pandemic.

The unusual timing may also have been encouraged by a rally in Italian debt, taking 10-year yields to their lowest since February, before the lockdown. That followed the European Central Bank’s 1.35 trillion euros ($1.6 trillion) support package and the European Union’s 750-billion-euro recovery fund, which has been giving backing by the major ratings agencies.

The market’s warm welcome for the measures is expected to help contain the difference between the borrowing costs of the bloc’s nations. It shows up in so-called yield spreads, which reveal the premium investors demand for holding the bonds from more heavily indebted countries.

“As a consequence of the lower political and rating risks for the remainder of this year, we no longer expect a material re-widening of periphery spreads after summer,” wrote Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank AG. He expects the yield premium on Italian 10-year debt over its German counterpart to range from 125 basis points to 175 basis points, compared with the current 146.

The Treasury won’t announce the details of bonds to be sold on Thursday until Monday, but Rieger and his colleagues expect three-, seven- and 15-year maturities to be auctioned for a size of up to 8 billion euros.

Italy’s funding needs are significant this year, with strategists at Citigroup Inc. estimating requirements have jumped 164 billion euros as a result of the coronavirus. However, they also highlight that the ECB’s bond-buying measure will cover this in excess of 32 billion euros. That should reassure investors buying the nation’s debt.

Debt Sales

Bond auctions in the rest of the euro area are set to fall further next week with offerings from Germany and Italy totaling 12 billion euros, according to Commerzbank AG.

There are no redemptions until Sept. 1 when Italy pays around 25 billion euros, while Germany pays over two billion euros in coupon payments next week

The U.K. will offer over 7 billion pounds of debt across three sales of conventional debt next week The BOE will slow its bond-buying from next week, purchasing 4.4 billion pounds across three operations compared to 6.9 billion pounds stretched across six buckets previously

Data for the coming week in the euro area and Germany is mostly relegated to second-tier, backward-looking figures; Germany will, however, publish the ZEW investor confidence figures for August on Tuesday, which might provide investors with clues to the Ifo sentiment numbers due later this month U.K. data is busier and takes on more prominence after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said there is an awful lot of downside risk to the central bank’s forecasts in comments last week; June unemployment rate and wage numbers Tuesday are followed by June GDP and industrial, manufacturing production figures Wednesday

There are no ECB or BOE policy maker speeches scheduled next week

Moody’s Investors Service reviews Ireland, DBRS Ltd. reviews Belgium on Friday

