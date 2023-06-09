You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Italy’s Former Premier Berlusconi Hospitalized Again, Ansa Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized in Milan just three weeks after being released from a previous treatment, Ansa news agency reported Friday.
Berlusconi, a media tycoon who founded the Forza Italia party, is not currently in intensive care, according to Rai state television. A representative for the Milan area hospital declined to comment.
The 86-year-old recently completed six weeks of therapy for a pulmonary infection linked to chronic leukemia.
Berlusconi is Italy’s longest-serving prime minister, leading governments for more than nine years at the head of four different cabinets.
Despite a career plagued by sex scandals, blunders and even accusations of corruption and mafia links, Berlusconi has made a name for himself as a public figure who always manages to come back from adversity.
