(Bloomberg) -- Assicurazioni Generali SpA is making progress in its talks to buy US investment firm Guggenheim Partners’ asset management business, people familiar with the matter said.

Trieste, Italy-based Generali is completing due diligence and will decide whether to formalize a bid by the end of the year, said the people, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.

The company is weighing a full acquisition of Guggenheim’s asset management business, which could be valued at as much as $4 billion, several of the people said. Talks could still be delayed or fall apart, the people said.

Generali began exploring a deal with Guggenheim earlier this year, with talks moving forward on an on-again, off-again basis, Bloomberg reported last month. It is also looking at alternative asset management targets in the US, and a review could result in no transactions being made, according to the people.

The insurer has considered selling its Banca Generali unit to Mediobanca SpA as one option to help finance a potential deal, some of the people said. Issuing debt could be another financing option.

A spokesman for Generali declined to comment. A spokesman for Guggenheim also declined to comment.

Expansion Push

Generali’s Chief Executive Officer Philippe Donnet is seeking to expand the company’s asset arm, which currently accounts for less than 12% of group profit.

Since 2017, the insurer has bought France’s Sycomore Asset Management to boost its line of environmentally and socially responsible funds, and purchased Lumyna, a London-based alternative asset management company previously owned by Bank of America.

But while Generali has been eyeing targets in asset management for some time, a deal with Guggenheim now could prove to be a particularly daring move, as any transaction would be complicated by the strong dollar, which renders US assets more expensive.

Generali asset and wealth management head Carlo Trabattoni said earlier this year that the insurer is seeking to buy firms that specialize in US credit markets and renewable energy with as much as €70 billion ($68 billion) in assets under management.

A deal with Guggenheim could be much bigger than that. The company, which traces its roots back to lead and silver mining in Colorado in the late 1880s, manages more than $228 billion of assets across fixed income, equity and alternative strategies as of the end of June, according to its website.

