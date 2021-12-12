(Bloomberg) -- Assicurazioni Generali SpA, Italy’s largest insurer, is preparing to unveil an international-growth strategy to investors this week, according to the Repubblica newspaper.

The plan, to be presented by Chief Executive Officer Philippe Donnet on Wednesday, will focus on the company’s aim to boost growth in digital, asset management and insurance in foreign markets such as India and the U.S., Repubblica reported Sunday, without saying where it got the information.

The move comes at a time when shareholders Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio, the founder of eyewear giant Luxottica, are seeking to challenge Mediobanca SpA’s grip on Generali. Mediobanca owns 15.5% of the insurer. The two billionaires have been building up their stakes in Generali and may be preparing to oust Donnet, whose job is up for renewal with the rest of the board on April 29.

Since becoming chief executive in 2016, Donnet has strengthened the firm’s finances, cut costs and expanded into more lucrative product areas while cementing Generali’s presence in its home market by taking over smaller rival Societa Cattolica di Assicurazioni.

A fresh push into the U.S. and India may be welcomed by Del Vecchio because Luxottica has been deepening its foreign-growth focus, Repubblica reported.

