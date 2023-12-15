(Bloomberg) -- Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said it’s highly unlikely there will be an agreement on new European Union fiscal rules next week when the bloc’s budget chiefs are expected to push for a deal ahead of a self-imposed year-end deadline.

“There is a low probability” of reaching an accord and “negotiations will have to continue,” he said at an event in Rome on Friday. “There have been some steps forward but not on Italy’s position.”

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, speaking in Brussels after meeting with EU peers, was more upbeat.

“We should and must try to reach a deal, but I can’t say there’s one now because positions are still quite distant,” she told reporters.

EU finance ministers are in the final stages of thrashing out a reform of the bloc’s framework limiting debt and deficits, and are due to hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday. The old rules were suspended to give governments spending leeway to cope with the pandemic and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but they’re due to kick in again in January.

“I have nothing against video conferences, but for me to close an accord that will condition Italy for 30 years in a video conference” is not ideal, Giorgetti added.

With some technical, legal and political issues still open, ministers are scrambling to find common ground.

Issues include whether to treat high interest costs on public debt as a mitigating factor in deficit adjustments and whether countries in so-called excessive deficit procedures should still have some flexibility if they’re investing in areas like climate and defense, or undertaking overhauls to boost productivity.

Meloni added that she had a bilateral conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and said there is strong convergence with France on several issues, particularly investments.

(Updates with comments from Italian premier starting in third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.