(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s economy unexpected contraction in the second quarter won’t alter the government’s forecast for growth this year, Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said.

“The slow-down of the GDP expansion in the second quarter looks mostly due to the decrease in added value of the industrial sector, while the service sectors kept growing — be it more moderately,” Giorgetti said in a statement Monday.

The slowdown of the international industry sector, the increase in interest rates and the impact of a prolonged trend of rising prices on household’s spending power all weighed on output, according to Giorgetti.

Italy’s gross domestic product shrank by 0.3% in the three months through March — much worse than the zero growth that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had estimated, and in contrast to overall expansion in the euro region.

When unveiling the budget in April, Italy’s government said the euro zone’s third-biggest economy would expand 1% in 2023. According to Giorgetti that he target outlined in the latest spending plan “is still reachable” and the executive will keep pursuing it with “prudent economic policies.”

