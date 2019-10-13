(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s coalition government is poised to enter a crucial week for next year’s budget approval process as divided as ever.

The Five Star Movement-Democrats government is due to present a draft of the budget to the European Commission by Oct. 15, before final approval by the end of the year. But, with less than 48 hours to go, the two parties continue to clash over a number of items they have committed to include in the 29 billion-euro ($32 billion) plan, La Repubblica reported.

Points of contention include income support for families with kids, changes to pensions and the introduction of a minimum salary.

The government will seek to reach a compromise on those points before a Cabinet meeting to approve the budget draft, Ansa reported. “The coming days are going to be feverish,” the news service cited Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as saying late on Saturday.

Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri is leading the effort to compromise on a budget that aims to contain the deficit at a level accepted by EU partners while avoiding an automatic sales-tax increase that could put the economy at risk of stagnation.

Neutralizing the tax increase would absorb 23 billion euros of the overall budget, leaving limited scope for other measures to boost growth and investment.

Conte reiterated on Saturday that the government will set aside sufficient resources to avoid the tax hike, according to Ansa.

Rome has set a 2020 deficit target at 2.2% of gross domestic product in its initial draft outlook, which would worsen the structural deficit by 0.1 percentage point next year.

The parliamentary approval process will begin on Oct. 20 after the budget is submitted to the EU. The Commission is expected to give a first assessment of the draft by Nov. 30.

