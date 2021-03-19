(Bloomberg) -- The government of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has approved its first economic stimulus plan, a 32-billion-euro ($38 billion) package of measures for the hardest-hit businesses as the pandemic resurges.

A cabinet meeting hosted by Draghi, former head of the European Central Bank, backed the so-called “support” decree on Friday, according to a government official.

Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said in a Facebook post that the government is already working on a extra deficit request to support businesses hit by a new round of coronavirus restrictions.

