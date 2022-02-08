(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Italy is working on a new aid package worth several billion euros to soften the blow of soaring energy prices on families and companies, and Prime Minister Mario Draghi is resisting pressure from parties to finance it by expanding the deficit, according to people familiar with the matter.

The plan could be approved as soon as this week, and would come into effect in the second quarter, the people said, asking not to be named as the measures are not yet finalised.

A spokesperson for the treasury declined to comment.

Draghi has been facing calls from parties in his coalition to ask parliament for permission to spend more than budgeted to finance the new measures. But the premier hopes to use available funds, and is resisting the push.

His government has so far allocated a total of about 11 billion euros to cushion the blow of rising prices -- like the rest of Europe, Italy is experiencing one of the worst energy crunches in history, and it threatens to impact the economic recovery.

League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday the new package is worth about 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion. He previously asked for 30 billion euros.

Ecological transition minister Roberto Cingolani said Monday the overall cost of the energy increase could be larger than the recovery funds Italy is set to receive from the European Union.

