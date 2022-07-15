(Bloomberg) -- With Italy on the brink of chaos, Mario Draghi has less than a week to forge some difficult compromises with the populists in his government that have reluctantly backed him for the past 18 months.

The prime minister’s decision to offer his resignation Thursday plunged the euro area’s third largest economy in a paralyzing political crisis that may end with snap elections just as the country grapples with an energy crunch, rising borrowing costs and an escalating conflict in Ukraine. It also halts reforms needed to secure 200 billion euros ($201 billion) in European Union aid and to modernize a country that has seen little substantial growth in the last 25 years.

Draghi said he could no longer trust the parties that backed his national unity government after Five Star leader Giuseppe Conte boycotted a confidence vote in the Senate. President Sergio Mattarella sent the prime minister back to parliament to see if he could forge a renewed alliance with his broad but divided coalition.

Parties may meet Monday to discuss the way forward, with Draghi due to address lawmakers early next week, which may be followed by a new confidence vote. Even without Five Star, his government would still have a comfortable majority in parliament.

Coalition Tensions

But to stave off a crisis, Draghi may have to cede some control of the government agenda to party leaders like Conte, whom Draghi replaced as prime minister in 2021, or the League’s Matteo Salvini, who has threatened to ditch the coalition by September if Draghi doesn’t give in to his requests.

The prime minister, in a speech to cabinet members where he announced his decision to step down, didn’t leave much room for reconciliation.

“The loyalty agreement that was the foundation of my government has gone missing,” he told ministers according to a statement. “The majority of national unity that backed this government since it was set up is not there anymore.”

He has also said that he would stay in office only if he was able to deliver on reforms. Instead, Salvini and other center right parties, including Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, the only major group outside Draghi’s coalition and currently topping the polls in Italy, are already clamoring for early elections.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“Draghi may still be able to seek support from allies in a new vote. The muted reaction of the euro versus the US dollar to the news may mean that traders view this as the most likely outcome.”

-- David Powell, senior euro-area economist. Click here for full note

Political uncertainty is set to continue in coming hours, with investors likely to be left guessing what’s next until early next week, when Draghi will address parliament.

Draghi has cut short a visit to Algeria Monday, where he will travel with several ministers in his administration, to sign accords to strengthen political and business ties with the country.

Italy’s political crisis leaves the country in a limbo and casts doubts over Draghi’s ability to follow through on its ambitious reforms plan. The government is currently working on a new aid package worth as much as 10 billion euros that would extend benefits for families and businesses, and also introduce new incentives for workers. While Draghi has pledged to approve this as soon as this month, the political crisis could delay it, leaving Italy without a support package just as it faces surging inflation.

And even if Draghi succeeds next week in winning the support of his government partners, it’s no guarantee that will hold until the next elections expected early next year.

