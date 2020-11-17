(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s government approved the draft of next year’s budget, a crucial step toward gaining formal backing from parliament later, including another package of aid to help the country get through a second lockdown.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s spending plan for next year includes about 38 billion euros ($45 billion) in measures to shore up its virus-ravaged economy, according to a draft. About 400 million euros will be set aside to buy coronavirus vaccines and other drugs, according to the draft. Other measures include support for female employment and investments in the health sector.

Officials in the finance ministry have been calculating how much aid will be needed in the coming months as Italy contends with new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

Lockdown measures similar to the ones imposed earlier this year are expected to cost the government between 40 billion and 50 billion euros, or about 3% of Italy’s output, if they last until March, Bloomberg reported earlier.

(Updates with details of plan in second paragraph)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.