(Bloomberg) -- Italy has approved a plan to regulate e-scooters and toughened drunk-driving rules, a win for Giorgia Meloni’s deputy premier Matteo Salvini who backed the new measures.

On Tuesday, the government amended the transport code to introduce mandatory helmets, plates and insurance for e-scooters, and stricter regulation will also apply to shared vehicles, according to a press release following a cabinet meeting.

The government will also introduce an ignition lock that prevents car drivers with alcohol-related offenses from turning on the engine unless they are sober and a three-year license suspension for drivers on drugs.

The measures were approved with one week of delay compared to Meloni’s initial plans due to tensions within her government coalition, which is composed by Salvini’s League and Forza Italia, until recently led by Silvio Berlusconi.

