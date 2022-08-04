(Bloomberg Markets) -- To grasp the European Union’s ­challenge in reinvigorating economic growth through its biggest-ever package of spending, consider two flagship projects at either end of Italy, the country receiving the most money.

Up north, some 180 people are already working eight-hour shifts, building a tunnel for part of the 77-kilometer (48-mile) high-speed railway that will link the Renaissance cities of Verona and Padua and complete a network from Spain to Ukraine. But down south, plans to add new docks and liquefied natural gas facilities to Brindisi’s port—once known as the Roman Empire’s Door to the Orient—are only grinding forward, struggling to overcome southern Italy’s persistent economic and bureaucratic malaise.

Both projects are part of Europe’s most ambitious economic program of the 21st century, an €800 billion ($812 billion) investment binge designed to reinvigorate growth still scarred by the coronavirus, and to reinvent the region as a model of sustainability. At stake is the bloc’s goal to maintain its position among the world’s biggest economies ­alongside a dominant US and an ascendant China.

Cash is flowing across the continent, fueling projects as diverse as modernizing Germany’s clunky digital infrastructure and connecting Greek islands to the mainland’s electrical grid. But Italy is the main focus, receiving about a quarter of the total. The euro zone’s third-largest economy is also its weakest link. The country is beset by chaotic politics—Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned in July amid political infighting—and hugely indebted after decades of anemic growth. As recently as June, the prospect of higher interest rates sent Italy’s bond yields soaring, forcing the European Central Bank to pledge its support. While Greece’s debt restructuring and near-exit from the euro proved containable, a default on the €2.3 trillion borrowed by Italy, one of the euro’s founding members, would threaten to fatally rupture the single currency.

If the latest EU initiative succeeds in providing jobs and economic growth to some of the region’s most troubled areas, it might create the foundation for countries to pool their tax money ­permanently for the common good of the region. But the risk is that this new effort, once again, will fail to bridge the disparity between the wealthy center of western Europe and the less prosperous surrounding areas. Italy is where the outcomes will be starkest.

“If the economic results are achieved, Italy is on a highway of stability for the next generation,” says Carlo Altomonte, an associate professor at Bocconi University in Milan who’s helped Italy negotiate with the European Commission on reforms the country will make to its public administration. “But if it doesn’t go through, it puts at stake the very essence of European integration.”

Verona, the setting of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, has been an important crossroads since at least Roman times. During World War II, its significance as a transport hub prompted several Allied attacks.

A large unexploded bomb from that period was detonated in April during a vast dig about 20 miles from the city, part of the effort to upgrade Verona as a railroad nexus. A so-called freight village will sort containers shipped to and from harbors and factories across the continent.

Lucio Menta, an engineer supervising the project for the state railway, stands in a makeshift container as six giant machines nearby drill holes that a smart pump fills with cement to form stabilizing concrete columns almost 3m (9.8 feet) wide. He says the revamped rail hub, along with other projects in Italy, will ease the flow of goods from Genoa to northern Europe as well as to eastern Europe—ultimately doubling capacity near Verona, and more generally cutting five days off shipping times between the Suez Canal and such cities as Rotterdam and Berlin.

“If we continue to add lines, we move the south closer to the north, we move the north closer to Europe,” he explains. But for now, many workers in the south of Italy still find it’s necessary to travel north to find good jobs.

Maria Crispino, a 30-year-old engineer, says she left the Naples area to join the Verona project, which is being led by Italian construction group Webuild SpA.

“It’s far away, but it’s a great opportunity,” she says, clutching her bright red hard hat. “I kept finding work in other fields, or work that wasn’t paid much. I graduated right before the pandemic started, so it’s been a complicated period.”

Transforming the economic twilight zone she left has been the thwarted aspiration of every government since the southern Kingdom of the Two Sicilies unified with the north in 1861. Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, who was born in Naples, spoke on May 31 of the economy’s “ever-widening geographical gap” and noted that the south has a third of the country’s population but produces only a quarter of its gross domestic product. The record of failure there makes the EU’s effort all the more essential and difficult. The port of Brindisi showcases the challenge.

EU money is available to widen Brindisi’s port on the Adriatic to facilitate a new storage hub for gas, which could boost short-range vessel traffic in the eastern Mediterranean Sea and ­simplify shipments from as far away as Egypt and Azerbaijan.

Gabriele Menotti Lippolis, who leads the local employers’ and business association, exudes enthusiasm about the EU funds as he stands beside a harbor Julius Caesar once besieged, in the shadow of two columns marking the start of the Appian Way to Rome.

He says about €90 million is available from the bloc to start broadening the port, backed up with money from the Italian state. In tandem, energy company Edison SpA is spending €120 million for the LNG storage facility.

“If we spend it all, and spend it well, we can really change the south, and hence change Italy,” he says. “If you reduce the gap with the north, you help the country move forward economically.”

The threat that Russia may cut off the supply of gas to Europe has helped provide impetus to the Brindisi project. Still, progress has been slow. The LNG facility didn’t receive authorization from the regional and national government until June. The mayor, Riccardo Rossi, is threatening legal action to prevent the 2,000-year-old port from being turned into “a service station.” And environmentalists, including national lawmakers from the Europa Verde party, have also raised objections, questioning the economic benefits to the local population and pointing to harm caused in the past by the petrochemical industry.

The political bickering and the prospect of a lengthy court battle are all too familiar. Italy’s justice system is notoriously complex and is regularly cited by international companies as one key reason they don’t invest in the country.

In 2003—after two years of waiting—a previous project for a gas processing terminal in Brindisi was finally approved. That set off a toxic contest among local, regional, and national politicians, along with environmentalists determined to stop the project. At one point in 2007, police sealed the site while they probed local corruption. An “environmental impact evaluation” started in 2010 and was still pending in 2012 when BG Group, now part of Shell Plc, threw in the towel, citing “excessive bureaucracy.” It had already invested €250 million.

Tales of such stasis abound throughout the south, whose sense of removal from the rest of the peninsula–long ­exacerbated by poor infrastructure, political dysfunction, and organized crime–has proved hard to counter. One vivid example is the failure to build a bridge over the relatively narrow Strait of Messina to link Sicily to the Italian mainland, a project first considered by the ancient Romans. The last attempt was abandoned in 2006 after years of feasibility studies and political arguments, colored by questions about regional seismic dangers and economic advantages.

Raffaele Jerusalmi, a former chief executive officer of Italy’s stock exchange who’s now a senior adviser at Pictet Wealth Management, lauds the effort to concentrate money on the south but adds that reforms to the justice system and to public administration are also essential. Progress has been made, he says, but there’s much more to do. “The level of bureaucracy is unbelievable,” he says. “We’ve created a monster. Doing business in Italy is very difficult.”

Italy has a history of failing to use EU funds because of its lengthy authorization processes. An auditor’s report in February showed that Sicily deployed less than a third of the €757 million in EU money that had been earmarked for the island under a separate regional development program.

Given this backdrop, it’s easy to be skeptical of the EU’s chance of success. It’s also worth considering what could make this time different.

The sheer amount of money available to spend in a short time–2026 is the deadline for outlays–recalls the US-devised Marshall Plan, which helped rebuild postwar Europe.

The urgency helps limit the sort of challenges faced in Brindisi, says Paolo Carmona, Webuild’s project manager for the Verona-Padua link. “By shortening the time it takes to approve projects and get them going and having specific targets you need to hit, the Recovery Fund helps avoid stasis,” he says. “When projects take too long and local administrators change, that can mean new plans, political opposition from new administrations—it slows everything down.”

Altomonte, the Milan academic, says there’s more cohesion among the officials in government ministries who are monitoring implementation and a new focus on achieving goals rather than just spending.

Success will ultimately depend on whether Italy’s economy can generate enough growth to sustain a debt pile that ballooned to 150% of GDP during the pandemic. A loss of investor confidence in Italy remains a major risk to the EU, especially after the latest round of financial support. If Italy can’t bridge the gaping fault line in its own economy, it probably can’t catch up with the rest of the euro zone.

“Italy has a responsibility to show that using European resources to support individual member states can bring benefits to the European Union as a whole,” Visco told Italy’s economic elite in May.

Up north, Menta, the state rail engineer, sees cause for hope. Sporting an orange high-visibility vest over his finely tailored Italian suit, he considers the bustle of energy around him. “There is this sense of urgency everywhere, sparked by the recovery plan,” he says. “It would be good to tell the rest of Europe that Italy has changed.”

