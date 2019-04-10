(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s industrial output unexpectedly increased for a second month, signaling that the nation’s economic contraction of the previous quarters might have come to an end.

Production rose 0.9 percent following a 1.9 percent jump in January, statistics institute Istat said Wednesday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had expected a 0.8 percent drop, according to the median of 17 forecasts.

The euro region’s third-biggest economy slipped into a technical recession late last year amid a decline in inventories and a fall in business confidence. Istat’s leading indicator for March has also suggested that that the economy might be headed toward the end of the slump, though any growth is likely to be modest.

The populist government in Rome targets annual output growth of just 0.2 percent this year, according to the new economic and financial outlook passed at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

From a year earlier, Italy’s industrial production rose 0.9 percent in February on a work-day adjusted basis. Separately on Wednesday, France also reported an increase in industrial production for February. The 0.4 percent growth beat forecasts for a 0.5 percent decline.

