(Bloomberg) -- The website of Italy’s industry ministry was under attack by hackers on Friday, with users unable to access it, according to a statement.

There has been no data breach but the impact of the attack is still being evaluated, the statement by the ministry of industry and Made in Italy said.

Italian institutions have been often targeted by cyberattacks in recent months, raising questions over the safety of their networks. Earlier this year, Ferrari NV said it was hit by a ransomware attack that exposed information on the Italian sports carmaker’s customers.

Read More: Italy Says No Impact on National Security From Hacker Attack

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.