Intesa Sanpaolo SpA said it will return more than 22 billion euros ($25 billion) to investors in the period through 2025, the latest European lender to reward investors with higher returns after the European Central Bank loosened restrictions on payouts.

Intesa plans to pay out 70% of annual earnings to shareholders through cash dividends on earnings generated between 2022 and 2025, the Milan-based lender said in a statement on Friday. The cumulative number includes dividend paid on 2021 earnings, it said. This year it will also buy back 3.4 billion euros of shares, it said.

Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina, who has long lured investors with one of the most generous dividend policies among European banks, is now ramping up the incentives for investors amid rising competition on the payout front from European rivals including BNP Paribas SA and UniCredit SpA.

As part of its new four-year plan Intesa is also working to cut costs, curb risks and boost fee-based businesses to improve the cost/income ratio to 46.4% in 2025 and generate a net income of 6.5 billion euros in 2025 with a return on tangible equity of 13.9%.

UniCredit SpA intends to return at least 16 billion euros to shareholders by 2024, while Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Spain’s second largest lender, increased its payout target to between 40% and 50% of profit.

The lender also joins European peers in closing branches as part of a shift to online banking and more flexible working after the pandemic changed client and customer habits. The firm is targeting structural cost reductions by closing 1,500 branches and moving mass retail clients to online banking .

