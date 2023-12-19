(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s jet fuel sales nudged above the equivalent pre-pandemic level of 2019 for the first time in November, a potentially bullish signal for air travel.

Monthly sales increased by 19% year-on-year to 342,000 tons in November, beating consumption of 337,000 tons in November 2019, according to data from Italy’s Ministry of Environment and Energy Security compiled by Bloomberg.

Italy’s consumption of the fuel has been recovering in recent months after several years during which sales were persistently lower than 2019 levels due to Covid-19 lockdowns and other restrictions sapping demand, the data show. The post-pandemic recovery of air travel is also gaining pace in China and India, while the US is expecting to see record travel demand during the holiday season.

Italy’s total oil product consumption last month exceeded the sales in the same month four years earlier — by a small margin — as did sales of gasoline, transport diesel and diesel/gasoil. Liquefied petroleum gas was the only main product to lag pre-pandemic sales.

Italy’s total oil product sales have been lower than 2019 for most of this year, dragged down by weaker jet fuel as well as an uneven recovery for several main products such as transport diesel. Gasoline was the sole main product to frequently beat pre-pandemic levels.

