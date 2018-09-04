(Bloomberg) -- The League, one half of the populist coalition running Italy, aims to send a reassuring message about its spending plans and is discussing a 2019 deficit below 3 percent of GDP, according to a senior party official.

Party leaders meeting in Rome Tuesday still haven’t reached a final decision on how big a deficit they will target, the official said, requesting not to be named discussing private talks. Asked whether the target could be below 2 percent, the official said the discussion at the moment is about remaining below 3 percent.

Italy’s leaders have been whipsawing markets with contrasting statements all summer with bond yields reaching a five-year high last week. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also head of the League, scared investors late Sunday floating the idea of a deficit near the European Union’s 3 percent limit. That was in stark contrast to statements made by Finance Minister Giovanni Tria that Italy would respect its commitments.

The spread between Italy’s 10-year bonds and similar German bunds narrowed to 270 basis points Tuesday from 291 on Friday when Fitch ratings changed its outlook on Italy to negative from stable citing budget concerns. The overall grade remains two notches above junk.

“The fear factor” will likely lead to significant volatility in the next few weeks, Citi analysts wrote in a note Tuesday.

Italy’s previous government had agreed with the EU on a much tighter spending program to bring down the country’s mountain of debt. The current administration won power promising voters a series of expensive measures such as hefty tax cuts, some form of citizens’ income and pension reform that have raised concerns about financial sustainability.

