(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s anti-migrant League was headed for victory in elections in the central region of Umbria, signaling that Matteo Salvini’s party has stamina after losing power at the national level over the summer.

League candidate Donatella Tesei, 61, led Vincenzo Bianconi, backed by the Five Star Movement and the Democratic Party who govern in Rome, by more than 20 percentage points after the vote on Sunday, according to projections by broadcaster Rai based on exit polls.

“This is a confirmation that the League is the first party in this country,” Salvini said in a news conference. “If we would vote in Italy, the results would be the same.”

The result’s significance will radiate beyond the land-locked region between Florence and Rome because it’s a gauge of whether the national coalition set up by Five Star’s Luigi Di Maio and Nicola Zingaretti’s Democratic Party has legs to be replicated at local levels.

Emilia Romagna, a bigger, wealthy region that includes the cities of Bologna and Parma, votes at the end of January, and it’s unclear whether the two parties will field a joint candidate again.

Sunday’s ballot for Umbria’s regional assembly and president suggests that Salvini’s League retains popularity after he triggered a government crisis last summer which led to the party’s losing power.

Tesei was polling between 56.5% and 60.5% in early estimates, while Bianconi took between 35.5% and 39.5%, according to Rai.

National support for the League rose to 34% on Oct. 21 in an SWG poll, compared with 33.2% a week earlier.

Umbria, a region known for olive oil and agriculture with less than 1 million inhabitants, has traditionally been governed by center-left parties. Their popularity took a hit before the election from a series of health-care scandals involving the Democratic Party administration.

