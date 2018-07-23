(Bloomberg) -- Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini and one of his League party’s top economic advisers said Italy should push back against European Union budget restrictions, which officials in Brussels say are vital for the country’s economic expansion.

“Tax cuts? They will be in the next budget adjustment,” Salvini told newspaper Corriere della Sera. “Brussels needs to review its rules.”

In a separate interview, Claudio Borghi, the euroskeptic head of the budget committee in Italy’s lower house of Parliament, said Italy may be justified in skirting EU budget rules.

“If the debt grows a little and the gross domestic product also grows, that’s not the problem,” Borghi, a top economic adviser to coalition partner the League, told newspaper la Repubblica in an interview published Monday. “The only thing we need is expansionary policies.”

The new government, sworn in on June 1, has unsettled investors looking at its populist program and statements, sending bond yields to multi-year highs. The measures include challenging the EU on some restrictions.

“Italy is last in the world for growth,” Borghi told the newspaper. “We have the need and the right to put some gasoline in the motor, or no?”

Borghi said Spain has recently announced that “it won’t care about budget targets. Why not us?” He also urged a lower tax burden for companies.

