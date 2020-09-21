(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s ruling coalition parties appeared set to hold on to power in two key regions, a result that would strengthen Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, according to an exit poll for RAI television.

Voters in Tuscany and the Naples area were seen backing center-left parties ahead of Matteo Salvini of a nationalist opposition bloc in the elections held Sunday and Monday, according to a survey by Consorzio Opinio Italia. The center-left was set for defeat in three other regions with a fourth, Puglia, too close to call.

Italian bonds rose, with the yield on 10-year debt falling as much as 6 basis points after the polls were released.

Italians were also seen backing by a wide margin a measure to cut the number of seats in parliament from 945 to 600 in a nationwide referendum. That result would dispel any risk of early elections as lawmakers redraw constituencies, negotiate electoral reform and face tougher odds for winning back their seats.

The regional elections may offer a boost to Conte’s year-old administration as he oversees the drafting of the 2020 budget and of investment projects for Italy’s expected 209 billion-euro ($246 billion) share of pandemic recovery grants and loans from the European Union.

“If governing parties avoid a defeat in Tuscany, the risk that Conte’s rivals within the coalition could leverage election results to force a change in government would be lower,” said Federico Santi, senior analyst at Eurasia Group. “The risk of snap elections also remains very low for now.”

The center-left bloc was projected to win between 43.5% and 47% of the vote in Tuscany while the center-right parties were set to get 40% to 44% in the RAI poll.

Losing the traditional center-left stronghold would fuel tensions between the two main coalition partners, the Democratic Party and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement. That might prompt Conte to reshuffle his government, but he’d still be likely to stay on given the political tailwind from the EU windfall and the fear of propelling Salvini to the premiership.

The government forecasts that Italy’s gross domestic product, hit by a strict national coronavirus lockdown, will contract by 8% this year. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect output to fall 8.9%.

Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy is seeking to further assert herself within the center-right bloc. The candidate she picked for the traditionally left-leaning Marche region was seen leading in the regional vote, while her choice for southern Puglia was neck-and-neck with the center-left.

Meloni’s party has long overtaken ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia group to become the second force in the alliance, and is credited with about 15% of the vote in national surveys.

