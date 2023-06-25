(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Maire Tecnimont SpA has been awarded new petrochemicals contracts in Saudi Arabia worth $2 billion, the company said on Saturday, further boosting its international activities.

The two contracts will allow for growth in petrochemical activity at the Satorp refinery, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and France’s TotalEnergies, the Italian company said in a statement.

The new contracts mark a €2.6 billion ($2.8 billion) new order intake for Maire so far this year, the company said.

