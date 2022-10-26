(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is working on a new aid package worth as much as €9.6 billion ($9.6 billion) to help families and businesses through the end of the year without widening the country’s deficit, according to people familiar with the matter.

The support being devised by the new premier, whose right-wing government was sworn in this week, will show initial continuity with the fiscal prudence of predecessor Mario Draghi before she then probably needs to resort to more borrowing in 2023, according to people familiar with the matter.

They declined to be identified as the matter is still under discussion. A government spokesperson declined to comment on the coalition’s fiscal plans.

The package would be mainly spent to extend energy aid measures and will draw on part of the €9.6 billion spending cushion left by the previous administration. Extra tax revenue aided by higher inflation and better-than-expected economic growth is also bolstering the public finances.

Such a step will be the first concrete evidence of Meloni’s stated aim to show commitment to the country’s fiscal sustainability despite the tax-cutting platform she campaigned on.

At a time when Italy is nursing a debt mountain of about 150% of output, the new premier can look to this month’s disintegration of former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s administration under pressure from financial markets as an example of how budget giveaways can go awry.

Meloni’s challenge will intensify as a brief spurt of economic growth tapers off, narrowing her margin to deliver on election promises. The government sees economic output up only 0.6% next year -- down from 3.3% in 2022 -- and many analysts even anticipate a contraction.

Considering the €66 billion bill for protecting the economy so far, it won’t be easy for Meloni to wean Italians off support, particularly with winter coming and the energy crisis still in full swing.

She said so in a speech to lawmakers on Tuesday, predicting hard times ahead. While promising “an imposing financial effort” to keep protecting the economy, the premier added that it will “drain a large part of our resources, forcing us to put off some of the measures we wanted.”

The result will be more borrowing in 2023 as the government seeks to aid families and boost the economy next year while also cutting taxes, the sources said.

The European Union’s suspension of rules limiting deficits and debt until the end of next year will at least give Meloni the leeway to determine fiscal policy without that constraint.

But with the European Central Bank continuing to raise interest rates -- probably again as soon as Thursday -- investor scrutiny on Italy’s public finances is unlikely to fade.

