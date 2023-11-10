(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has chosen a luxury resort popular with celebrities as the setting for a summit of leaders of the Group of Seven nations.

Meloni, whose country will hold the rotating G-7 presidency, said in a Facebook video Friday that the leaders will meet in Borgo Egnazia, in the southern Apulia region, on June 13-15. Madonna has repeatedly celebrated her birthday there, according to newspaper La Repubblica.

Meloni added that issues linked to Africa and immigration will feature prominently during Italy’s G-7 presidency. Meloni’s right-wing government has been seeking to tackle a surge of migrant arrivals to Italian shores.

