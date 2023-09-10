(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged European authorities not to waste time in giving the green light to Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s investment in the country’s carrier ITA Airways.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti raised the issue of clearing Lufthansa’s purchase of a minority stake in ITA with EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Meloni said during a press conference after the G-20.

“The same European Commission that asked us for years to find a solution for ITA’s woe, when we find a solution it blocks it,” Meloni said. “We don’t understand.”

Italy is seeking a meeting to discuss the issue with EU’s Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders, a spokesperson for Italy’s economy ministry said. Reynders took over Margrethe Vestager’s competition duties after her bid to lead the European Investment Bank became formal.

The German airline at the end of May agreed to buy 41% of ITA, targeting an expansion in Europe’s third-largest aviation market while letting Rome rid itself of an asset that’s soaked up billions of euros in state support.

The European Commission is in close contact with the parties to discuss the deal before an official notification, Italian news agency Ansa reported, citing unnamed EU sources. Pre-notification contacts are part of the process, the sources told Ansa. Once the parties notify the European authorities, it could take up to 90 days for a ruling, Ansa said.

