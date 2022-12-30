(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Health Minister Orazio Schillaci confirmed Friday that all samples tested from recent arrivals coming from China are Omicron, further easing concerns of new Covid-19 strains imported from abroad.

“We are relieved because all sampled cases are already present in Italy,” Schillaci said speaking during a TV show broadcast by Rai.

Italy caught the attention of health officials earlier this week after reporting that about half of passengers landing from China in Milan tested positive for Covid-19, a worrying average which set off concerns that a new strain of the virus could be present.

Schillaci said that about 10% to 20% of passengers tested positive in separate flights landing in Rome airport.

Italy is demanding Covid tests for travelers from China, after the country scrapped its strict lockdown measures in recent weeks, leading to a surge in infections.

