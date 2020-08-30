Italy’s Misiani Says Economy Still Seen Shrinking Less Than 10%

The Italian government continues to expect a single-digit decline in gross domestic product this year, Deputy Finance Minister Antonio Misiani said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Rome previously forecast a drop of 8%, and any change to that figure will be “verified in coming weeks,” the minister said in the interview. “As of now, our estimates are lower than double digits.” The Bank of Italy on July 10 forecast a 9.5% decline.

The Italian economy is recovering, Misiani said, pointing to indications of a strong third-quarter performance.

The government is working on reforms to ensure middle class Italians pay less tax, Misiani said in the interview. Those initiatives will appear in the 2021 budget, he said.

