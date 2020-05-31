(Bloomberg) --

Coronavirus infection continued to decline in Italy, with 355 new cases reported Sunday compared with 416 a day earlier.

Daily deaths were 75, down from 111 on Saturday. In all, 33,415 people in Italy have lost their lives since the pandemic struck in February, including 16,112 in Lombardy, the region around Milan that was one of the original epicenters of the virus in Europe.

The government confirmed plans to allow travel between regions starting June 3 even as some local governors in regions with few cases opposed letting people from Lombardy move freely. Lombardy still has the highest ratio of new cases per 100,000 people, according to data published by the health ministry covering May 18-24, after lockdown measures were eased further.

The governors of the Campania region around Naples and of the island of Sardinia have threatened to close their borders to travelers from areas that still have lots of cases. Lombardy has 38% of Italy’s total cases, while Campania and Sardinia have 2% and 0.6% respectively.

