(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Nexi SpA is going ahead with its plan for an initial public offering in Milan by the end of April as the payment-services firm aims to raise as much as 2.7 billion euros ($3.1 billion), according to people familiar with the plan.

The company is set to officially announce the filing to list on the Italian stock exchange as soon as Monday, said the people, who asked not to be named as the matter is private. Nexi is seeking to conclude the process before the European Parliament elections in May, which could bring political instability in Italy, the people said. A representative for Nexi declined to comment.

Nexi’s investors, Advent International, Bain Capital and Clessidra, wrapped up months of negotiations and seek to raise as much as 2 billion euros by selling part of their holdings, while an additional 700 million euros would be raised by issuing new shares, the people said.

Nexi would follow the Middle Eastern payment processor Network International, which announced March 14 its plan for a London IPO in the next four weeks. Nexi and Network International could be the first companies of scale to test investor appetite in Europe’s lackluster IPO market. Concerns over Brexit and slowing growth in Germany and France have helped push volumes at the start of this year to the lowest level since the financial crisis, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Pirelli, Knorr-Bremse

Nexi’s IPO could become the biggest in Europe since German brake-maker Knorr-Bremse AG generated about 3.9 billion euros for its owners in October. It would also be the biggest listing in Milan since Pirelli returned to the market in April 2017. The listing could give Nexi an enterprise value of about 7 billion euros, the people said.

Nexi is the biggest payment-service company in Italy, operating in merchant servicing, card payments and digital solutions. The firm has partnerships with about 150 banks in the country and has a 60 percent market share in card issuing. Last year Nexi’s net profit stood at 20 million euros and operating revenues at 931 million euros.

Bank of America Corp., Credit Suisse Group AG, Banca IMI SpA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Mediobanca SpA are managing the initial public offering. The firm plans to start pre-marketing on Monday and list by April 29, according to the people.

--With assistance from Kevin Costelloe and Ruth David.

To contact the reporters on this story: Sonia Sirletti in Milan at ssirletti@bloomberg.net;Tommaso Ebhardt in Milan at tebhardt@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chad Thomas at cthomas16@bloomberg.net, Kevin Costelloe, James Amott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.