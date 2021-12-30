(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Senate approved a 38 billion-euro ($47 billion) budget for next year, clearing the final hurdle for the government’s spending plans.

The budget finances measures to help businesses hit by the impact of the coronavirus and lockdown measures, and introduces new measures to finance energy-efficient investments, including an extension of a tax break for green home renovations to 2022.

The vote marks an important step for the government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, which in recent weeks has faced criticism from a small party in the coalition over management of European Union recovery funds.

The euro area’s third-largest economy has struggled to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, and the government has already deployed over 100 billion euros ($123 billion) in stimulus spending. Debt is set to rise close to 160% of output in coming months.

The country is due to receive the first disbursements of more than 200 billion euros in grants and loans from the EU by the middle of next year.

