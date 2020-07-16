(Bloomberg) -- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, the state-rescued Italian bank, is hiring Giuseppe Sica from Morgan Stanley as chief financial officer, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Sica, 43, will leave Morgan Stanley to join Monte Paschi this year, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the appointment isn’t public.

He will replace Andrea Rovellini, who left the bank earlier this year, to work in Siena under Chief Executive Officer Guido Bastianini, who took the job in May. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2003, working in London, and is currently responsible for the U.S. bank’s Italian financial institutions group. Sica has a bachelor’s degree in physics at Scuola Normale Superiore in Pisa.

Monte Paschi, founded in 1472, is 68% owned by the Italian state after a government-backed recapitalization in 2017. The executives take up their roles as Monte Paschi seeks an exit from state control by 2021, as was agreed with European regulators at the time of the bailout. Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri recently confirmed that the bank expects to meet that goal.

Last month, Monte Paschi approved a plan to take more than 8 billion euros ($9 billion) of soured debt off its books, a key step in the state-rescued bank’s recovery. The deal, which will reduce the bank’s non-performing loan ratio to 4.5% from 12.4%, may favor an exit strategy that involves merging the bank with an Italian peer.

Representatives of Monte Paschi and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. The hiring was earlier reported by Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

