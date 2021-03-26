(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s natural population balance, or the number of births minus deaths, was the most in over 100 years in 2020, a trend which has been underway since 2007 and amplified by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released by Istat today.

The number of deaths outnumbered births by 342 thousand, the most since 1918. The overall population fell by 384 thousand or 0.6% when compared to a year earlier. In 2020, Italy’s migratory balance became negative for the first time since 1987, with emigrants surpassing immigrants by 42 thousand.

Marriages fell by 47.5% in 2020 compared to a year earlier and births fell by 3.9%, with constraints on population mobility and socioeconomic activity playing a central role.

As of March 26, over 106 thousand people have died from coronavirus in Italy. Out of 53 countries ranked, Italy ranked 39th in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking, which uses data to capture where the pandemic is being handled most effectively, with the least social and economic disruption —from mortality rates and testing to vaccine access and freedom of movement.

