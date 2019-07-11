(Bloomberg) -- The population of the euro area will shrink by 20 million people by the end of the century, according to Eurostat forecasts. That’s primarily due to Italy, which will see a drop of 16 million thanks to an aging population and low birth rates. If there’s no influx from abroad for the rest of the century due to zero-immigration policies, Italy’s population is forecast to decline to 30 million, half the current level.

