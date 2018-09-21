Italy's Populist Dreams, New Brexit Plans, Fealty to Xi: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

Finance Minister Giovanni Tria will soon receive the last piece of economic data needed to decide whether Italy can afford to start tax cuts and provide a basic income promised by the populist government

The European Central Bank’s communication on how it will adapt policy beyond its first rate hike will become increasingly important moving into next year, Executive Board member Peter Praet said

Theresa May promised fresh plans to break the stalemate in Brexit negotiations after European leaders rejected her blueprint

As Chinese officials prepared a response to Trump’s latest tariffs, they spent hundreds of hours on another urgent task: showing fealty to Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, China is grappling with an inconvenient truth

This time around, the Trump administration hasn’t put a process in place for firms to get exemptions for tariffs; here’s an in-depth look at the tough negotiator turning Trump’s trade bluster into reality

The U.S. says the new tariffs could generate an additional $4 billion in revenue so far. Meantime, China is planning to cut rates on imports from most of its trading partners

A top Russian central banker dismissed a suggestion from the Finance Ministry that foreign-currency purchases could be restarted before year end in a rare display of public discord among key policy makers

Norway’s central bank is keeping its eyes on the krone after raising rates for the first time in seven years

