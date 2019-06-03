(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte plans to issue an “ultimatum” to the quarreling deputy premiers who control Italy’s fractious coalition: work effectively together or I’ll quit, Italian newspapers reported Monday.

Conte, who’s spent much of his first year in office mediating between Matteo Salvini of the rightist League and Luigi Di Maio of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, will say he’s willing to continue in his role, but not in a stalled government “at death’s door,” daily la Repubblica reported. Conte is due to hold a press conference at 6:15 p.m. Monday.

With Italy awaiting a response from the European Union on its recent clarifications about the state of its public finances, Conte also plans to say he needs “margin” for negotiating with Brussels, and will warn that he won’t be the first Italian prime minister to sign on to an infraction procedure against the country.

Italian bonds rose, with the spread between 10-year government yields and similarly dated German debt narrowing by 2 basis points to 286 at 10:12 a.m. local time.

Conte’s attempt to seize control of the dialogue with the EU could put a damper on Salvini’s plan to fast-track some of his party’s policy proposals, notably a flat-tax plan, following the League’s victory in European parliamentary elections on May 26.

Conte will rule out using deficit spending to fund the flat tax, arguing that it would damage Italy’s public finances, Repubblica said.

War of Words

A spokesman for the premier didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the “ultimatum” plan.

Conte has become increasingly frustrated with the ongoing war of words between Salvini and Di Maio, which has stalled his government ever since the European elections. Conte, Salvini and Di Maio have yet to meet for their first cabinet meeting since the vote.

Salvini himself is still in electioneering mode, spending most of his days on the campaign trail ahead of a run-off ballot in mayoral elections due on Sunday in towns across Italy. The first round was held on the same day as the European vote.

