(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s 78-year-old head of state Sergio Mattarella will meet with the country’s main political leaders on Thursday in an effort to carve out a viable governing coalition after Rome’s government -- an alliance between the hard-right League and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement -- collapsed earlier this week.

As the second day of consultations begins -- the first day featured mostly smaller parties -- the stakes for the euro area’s third-largest economy could hardly be higher. Italy is on the brink of recession, there’s a budget to be drafted that must adhere to stringent European rules and no one is in charge of the government. Only Mattarella, the president, has the power to nominate a new leader.

If he can find a combination that could command a majority, he’ll be able to bring a measure of stability to his troubled country. If he fails, Italy will be lurching toward new elections at the worst possible moment -- and Matteo Salvini, the hard-line League leader and deputy premier who triggered the crisis, will be in pole position to take charge.

Investors took a degree of solace in the possibility that a snap ballot could be avoided, with Italian bonds and stocks outperforming euro area peers on Wednesday. The 10-year yield fell as much as 6 basis points to 1.31%, the lowest since October 2016, and the spread relative to Germany tightened by as much as 8 points to 198 points, the narrowest in almost two weeks.

The prospects for forming a new coalition improved after the first day of consultations as most of the smaller parties and independent lawmakers told Mattarella they’re against a snap election and would eventually favor a new government.

At the end of his consultations, Mattarella may give two parties, the Democrats and Five Star, a few more days to enter into formal discussions before making his final decision. He’d want them to come back with the name of a new prime minister and a serious long-term pact.

Here’s who Mattarella will meet with on Thursday, and what’s at stake:

Democratic Party: 11 a.m.

Luigi Di Maio’s Five Star Movement swept to victory in the March 2018 general elections after hammering away at Italy’s corrupt, entitled political class, saving its harshest rhetoric for the Democrats, or PD, at the time the governing party.

Now, the PD and Five Star are in contact to see if they can come up with a common program to govern the country, forestalling elections and holding off Salvini’s power grab.

PD chief Nicola Zingaretti Wednesday outlined five key points that will be included in talks with Five Star, including a commitment to the EU, more social justice in economic policy and enhanced investment.

Forza Italia: Noon

Silvio Berlusconi, remember him? The party founded by the four-time premier still has a role to play. Even tacit support from Forza Italia could provide the margin needed to make a Five Star-PD government look viable to the president. But Berlusconi and Di Maio are long-time enemies. Would the ex-premier do anything to lend support to a government including Five Star?

FI leaders have played their cards close to the vest, saying publicly they’d prefer elections and a government with Salvini.

Forza Italia is after all part of some alliances at the local level along with the League. But Salvini left FI out in the cold when he decided to join the populist coalition with Five Star. As always, Berlusconi will relish his time in the spotlight, even if it’s only as a wild card this time around.

League: 4 p.m.

What’s there to say? League leader Salvini wants elections, and he’ll likely tell Mattarella that any move to seek a new majority would be an affront to the democratic process since his party is Italy’s most popular, at least according to the polls.

Though some elements within the League and Five Star have reportedly sought reconciliation after the collapse of the government, it seems far-fetched.

Salvini, always in campaign mode, says he has a plan for a 50 billion-euro ($55.5 billion) budget that would allow for all his signature tax cuts.

Five Star Movement: 5 p.m.

Five Star was on the ropes before “frenemy” Salvini decided to trigger a mid-summer government collapse. The party got hammered in the May European parliament elections, seeing its support halved compared to the 2018 national vote, and Salvini treated Di Maio like a non-entity from that point on.

But despite dismal poll numbers, Di Maio’s party still holds the largest number of seats in parliament. That makes Five Star the biggest prize in any possible future political formation.

Moreover, Five Star and the PD are closer in at least some policy areas than Di Maio ever was to Salvini’s group. Some supporters of a PD-Five Star government see common ground in areas like environmental policy and social issues.

