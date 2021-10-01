(Bloomberg) -- Italian President Sergio Mattarella is house hunting.

With his term nearing its end, 80-year-old Mattarella was caught visiting an apartment to rent in a residential area of Rome with his daughter this week.

The news, first reported by Corriere della Sera, suggests that Mattarella would not be open to remaining in office for a second term after his mandate ends in January.

That will only heighten a debate over who will succeed him and the longevity of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government -- Draghi is regularly floated as a top contender to take over from Mattarella but has so far been coy about whether he’d be open to the role.

The new president will be elected by the parliament in a vote that requires a special majority. During their seven-year mandate, Italian presidents reside in Quirinale palace, which dominates Rome from the top of the city’s highest seven hills. Their powers are largely ceremonial, but their influence becomes crucial during Italy’s frequent government crises.

According to the newspaper report, the flat Mattarella visited was about 120 square meters (129 square feet) and is close to where one of his sons lives.

